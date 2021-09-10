The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,23,42,299, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33%.
The cumulative anti-Covid doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 72.37 crore.
India administered 39.88 lakh with the first dose of the anti-Covid shot while 19.62 lakh received the second dose on Thursday.
Cumulatively, 28,57,04,140 people in the age group 18-44 years across all states and union territories have received their first dose and 3,85,99,523 their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from 2 February.
The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from 1 March for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from 1 April.
The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from 1 May.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!