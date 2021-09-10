Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday convened a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 situation and vaccination status across the country, reported news agency ANI .

This comes even as India logged 34,973 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 3,31,74,954, while the active cases declined to 3,90,646.

The death toll climbed to 4,42,009 with 260 fresh fatalities, according to data by the Union health ministry.

The active cases comprise 1.18% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.49%, the ministry said.

A reduction of 2,968 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 17,87,611 tests were conducted on Thursday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 53,86,04,854.

The daily positivity rate was recorded 1.96%. It has been less than three per cent for last 11 days

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.31%. It has been below three per cent for the last 77 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,23,42,299, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33%.

The cumulative anti-Covid doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 72.37 crore.

India administered 39.88 lakh with the first dose of the anti-Covid shot while 19.62 lakh received the second dose on Thursday.

Cumulatively, 28,57,04,140 people in the age group 18-44 years across all states and union territories have received their first dose and 3,85,99,523 their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from 2 February.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from 1 March for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from 1 April.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from 1 May.

