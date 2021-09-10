This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,23,42,299, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33%.
The cumulative anti-Covid doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 72.37 crore.
India administered 39.88 lakh with the first dose of the anti-Covid shot while 19.62 lakh received the second dose on Thursday.
Cumulatively, 28,57,04,140 people in the age group 18-44 years across all states and union territories have received their first dose and 3,85,99,523 their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from 2 February.
The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from 1 March for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from 1 April.
The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from 1 May.
