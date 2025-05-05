PM Modi chairs high level meeting with Rahul Gandhi, CJI Sanjiv Khanna to appoint next CBI Director

ith PM Modi on Monday, chaired a meeting of the committee for the appointment of CBI Director which was also attended by Rahul Gandhi and Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna.

The meeting was regarding a discussion for the appointment of the next CBI Director, and was held at the Prime Minister's Office in New Delhi.

The committee responsible for selecting the CBI Director includes the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of India, and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The director is appointed for a fixed term of two years, which can be extended up to a maximum of five years.

CBI director Praveen Sood The current CBI Director, Praveen Sood, is set to complete his term on May 25 and is unlikely to receive an extension.

Praveen Sood, a 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the Karnataka cadre and former state police chief, assumed charge of the Central Bureau of Investigation in May 2023, succeeding Subodh Kumar Jaiswal.

The incumbent CBI director has served in various important positions during his long tenure of about 37 years in the IPS.

Praveen Sood worked as an advisor to the Government of Mauritius. He has supervised the investigation of high-profile cases involving high net-worth individuals and cases having inter-state and international ramifications and also the investigation and detection of crime including Cyber Crime, Information Technology.

CBI Director eligibility According to a 2019 Supreme Court directive, officers with less than six months of service remaining are not eligible for consideration for the post of CBI Director. The Court also mandated that the director’s tenure must be a minimum of two years and that any transfer can only occur with the approval of the appointing committee. Advertisement