New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reviewed the progress of oxygen augmentation and availability across the country, as India braces up for the third wave of the covid-19 pandemic .

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the government is planning to set up more than 1,500 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants across the country.

While the Centre is investing in ramping up health infrastructure to deal with the anticipated increased demand for medical oxygen, these 1,500 PSA Oxygen plants would include contribution from PM CARES as well as various ministries and public sector units (PSUs). The PSA Oxygen plants, coming up through PM CARES, would support more than 4 lakh oxygenated beds once these become functional, the PMO said.

“We should deploy advanced technology like IoT to track performance and functioning of these oxygen plants at a local and national level," said Modi.

Officials, who attended the high-level meeting to review the supply of oxygen, briefed the Prime Minister about the progress on the installation of PSA Oxygen plants across the country. Modi instructed the officials to ensure that these plants are made functional at the earliest and to work closely with the state governments for the same.

The Prime Minister asked officials to ensure there is adequate training of hospital staff on operation and maintenance of oxygen plants. Officials said there is a training module prepared by experts and they are aiming to train around 8,000 people across the country.

During the second wave, thousands of people died due to a shortage of medical oxygen, while patients struggled to find hospitals beds and medicines.

The union cabinet, chaired by PM Modi, on Thursday also approved a ₹23,123 crore package to prevent a repeat of the disastrous events surrounding the second wave of the covid pandemic in case a third wave strikes. The ‘India covid-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package: Phase-II’ will be implemented by 31 March, with the central and state share at ₹15,000 crore and ₹8,123 crore, respectively.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.