PM Modi chairs meeting of board of trustees of PM CARES Fund

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the board of trustees of the PM CARES Fund during which a presentation was made on the various initiatives undertaken with the help of fund, including the PM CARES for Children scheme which is supporting 4,345 children, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Wednesday.
The prime minister lauded people for contributing wholeheartedly to the PM CARES Fund, the PMO said in a statement.
The trustees appreciated the role played by the fund at a crucial time for the country.
It was discussed that PM CARES has a larger vision on effectively responding to emergency and distress situations, not only through relief assistance, but also taking mitigation measures and capacity building, the PMO statement said.
The meeting was attended by PM CARES Fund trustees Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Newly nominated trustees of the PM CARES Fund -- Justice K T Thomas, former Supreme Court judge; former Deputy Speaker Kariya Munda and Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons -- also attended the meeting.
The trust has decided to nominate the following for constitution of the Advisory Board to PM CARES Fund: Rajiv Mehrishi, former Comptroller and Auditor General of India; Sudha Murthy, former Chairperson, Infosys Foundation; Anand Shah, Co-founder of Teach for India and former CEO of Indicorps and Piramal Foundation, the PMO said in a statement.
According to the PMO, the prime minister said that participation of new trustees and advisors will provide wider perspectives to the functioning of the PM CARES Fund. Their vast experience of public life would impart further vigour in making the fund more responsive to various public needs.
