NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) through video conference.

The prime minister said CSIR works to keep science, society, and industry on the same page, and remarked on its powerful set of research and patents ecosystem.

The meeting comes amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen millions, world over, succumb to the respiratory disease.

"...whenever there was a big humanitarian crisis in the past, science has prepared the way for a better future. The basic nature of science is to create new strength by finding solutions and possibilities during crises," said the prime minister.

He lauded scientists for the scale and speed at which covid-19 vaccines were made within a year.

"In the previous century, inventions were made in other countries and India had to wait for many years. But today the scientists in our country are working at the same speed and at par with other countries," said Modi.

Appreciating the scientists for making India self-reliant as far as covid-19 vaccines, testing kits, necessary equipment and new effective medicines are concerned, Modi said bringing science and technology on a par with developed countries is better for the industry and the market.

Modi also spoke about the concerns of climate change and asked experts to actively look for solutions while preparing for carbon capture, energy storage and green hydrogen technologies.

