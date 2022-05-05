PM Modi chairs meeting on preparedness to deal with heatwave, monsoon season

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As several parts of the country grapple with intense heatwaves, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a meeting to review the preparedness to deal with the rising temperatures as well as the upcoming monsoon season, news agency PTI reported.
The crucial meeting was held soon after PM Modi returned from his three-day visit to the European countries.
The country this year experienced its hottest March in 12 decades of records, and one of its driest. The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Monthly Weather and Climate summary, declared April 2022 as the third warmest over India in 122 years.
Earlier today, the IMD said that a fresh spell of heatwave is likely to commence in some parts of northwest India and central India.
Due to the presence of western disturbance over Northwest India, the heatwave has abated in the past 2-3 days, while the day temperature has fallen and this condition is likely to continue for the next two days, the weather department said.
However, a fresh heatwave spell is likely to commence in Rajasthan. Isolated heatwave conditions are expected to start in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha especially.
For Rajasthan, it will be for today and tomorrow (May 5 and May 6), and on May 7, it (heatwave) will spread into some other parts of northwest India and central India.
Observing the weather patterns in South India, the IMD Andhra Pradesh has issued several guidelines for the weather for the next five days.
Talking about weather conditions in eastern India, IMD said, "Currently, in Eastern India, there is an active thunderstorm activity and hence the temperature will be near normal. There are no heatwave conditions. Similar is the case with respect to northeastern states and the southern peninsula region
IMD has issued a warning, especially for the fishermen, to not venture into the Andaman Sea and the areas adjoining the southeast and the east-central Bay of Bengal because of the adjusting cyclone separation and expected depression over the area
