Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting with the new cabinet at the 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

It is the first physical meeting in over a year.

The last time, Prime Minister physically interacted with his new cabinet was in April 2020.

The Union Cabinet had, however, been meeting regularly almost every week through video conferencing, even during the lockdown.

Besides this, PM Modi will also chair a meeting of the Council of Ministers at 4 pm through video conferencing.

This will be PM Modi's second meeting with the Council of Ministers after the Union Cabinet reshuffle on July 7, with the induction of 43 new ministers. The new Council of Ministers had met on July 8.

(This is a developing storyMore details will be updated)

