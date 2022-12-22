PM Modi chairs review meeting on COVID-19 situation in India amid spike in cases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 22 December chaired a meeting with ministers and top officials to review the Covid situation in India following four cases of the Omicron sub-variant found in the country.
It is expected that after the meeting, states are likely to issue advisory to stress on masks and social distancing and prevent crowds during Christmas and New Year celebrations.
Meanwhile, the central government has already started random testing of visitors from abroad at major international airports. As per details, it is expected that the infrastructure for quarantine and testing may to be reestablished in the next seven days.
The high-level virtual meeting was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, NITI Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer and others.
India had reported four cases of the BF.7 omicron sub-variant that is driving the current surge of infections in China. Sources claim about 10 different variant of covid-19 are in the country, latest being BF.7.
Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stressed the need for community awareness for continued implementation of the COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), especially in view of the upcoming festival season.
On 21 December, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has issued an alert across the state and stepped up preparedness. The government also instructed to collect samples of COVID suspects and conduct their searches.
