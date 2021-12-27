New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired the second groundbreaking ceremony of the Himachal Pradesh Global Investors’ Meet in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of hydropower projects worth over ₹11,000 crore.

The meet is expected to give a boost to investment in the region through projects worth around ₹28,000 crore, a government statement said.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister recalled his emotional connection with Himachal Pradesh and how the state and its mountains have played a big role in his life. He congratulated the people of Himachal Pradesh for four years of a double engine government.

In these four years, the Prime Minister said that the state faced the pandemic challenge and also scaled the heights of development.

Hydro-power projects launched today reflect India’s commitment to eco-friendly development. “When the Shree Renukaji Dam project on the Giri river is completed, a large area will be directly benefited by it. Whatever income will be generated from this project, a large part of it will also be spent on development here", the Prime Minister remarked.

Modi also reiterated how India is moving forward to meet its environment related goals. “In 2016, India had set a target to meet 40 percent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil energy sources by 2030. Today every Indian will be proud that India has achieved this goal in November this year itself."

Some of the hydropower projects in the state are the Renukaji Dam project, Luhri Stage 1 Hydro Power Project and Dhaulasidh Hydro Power Project. The Prime Minister inaugurated the Sawra-Kuddu Hydro Power Project.

Governor Himachal Pradesh, Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Shri Jai Ram Thakur, Union Minister, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur were among those present on the occasion.

