PM Modi chairs the national conference of Chief Secretaries in New Delhi

PM Modi chairs the national conference of Chief Secretaries in New Delhi1 min read . 06:11 PM IST
- The conference is focused on achieving rapid and sustained economic growth in partnership with the States
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the national conference of Chief Secretaries in New Delhi today, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the national conference of Chief Secretaries in New Delhi today, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said that this is a wonderful forum to exchange views on important policy related subjects and to strengthen team spirit to take India to newer heights.
Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said that this is a wonderful forum to exchange views on important policy related subjects and to strengthen team spirit to take India to newer heights.
The three-day conference of Chief Secretaries began yesterday. The conference is focused on achieving rapid and sustained economic growth in partnership with the States.
The three-day conference of Chief Secretaries began yesterday. The conference is focused on achieving rapid and sustained economic growth in partnership with the States.
The agenda of the conference has been decided after extensive deliberations in over 150 physical and virtual consultative meetings over the last three months between nodal Ministries, NITI Aayog, States/UTs and domain experts.
The agenda of the conference has been decided after extensive deliberations in over 150 physical and virtual consultative meetings over the last three months between nodal Ministries, NITI Aayog, States/UTs and domain experts.
The discussion during the conference will be held on six identified themes: Thrust on MSMEs; Infrastructure and Investments; Minimising Compliances; Women’s Empowerment; Health and Nutrition; and Skill Development.
The discussion during the conference will be held on six identified themes: Thrust on MSMEs; Infrastructure and Investments; Minimising Compliances; Women’s Empowerment; Health and Nutrition; and Skill Development.
Three special sessions will also be held on Viksit Bharat: Reaching the Last Mile; Five Years of Goods and Services Tax (GST) - Learnings and Experiences; and Global Geopolitical Challenges and India’s Response.
Three special sessions will also be held on Viksit Bharat: Reaching the Last Mile; Five Years of Goods and Services Tax (GST) - Learnings and Experiences; and Global Geopolitical Challenges and India’s Response.
In a similar conference with Chief Secretaries in 2022, PM Modi discussed crucial issues like the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP), Urban Governance & Crop Diversification, and achieving self-sufficiency in agricultural commodities.
In a similar conference with Chief Secretaries in 2022, PM Modi discussed crucial issues like the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP), Urban Governance & Crop Diversification, and achieving self-sufficiency in agricultural commodities.