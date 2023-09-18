Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a key meeting of Union Cabinet at Parliament Annexe Hall in New Delhi. The agenda of the Cabinet meeting was not revealed but it raised the political heat in Delhi as it comes amid the special session of Parliament. Since the announcement of the special session, the Opposition parties were wondering if Centre is planning some big move ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The meeting of the Union Cabinet comes as PM Modi on Sunday announced that the proceedings of the Parliament are set to move to a new building on Tuesday. In an emotional address, PM Modi remembered the previous Prime Ministers and how the Parliament is witness to historic moments.

As the special session of Parliament was announced, the opposition parties, political observers, and citizens were wondering if the government was planning some big decisions like the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) or One Nation One Election, etc. The buzz around the usage of 'Bharat' in the President's dinner invite to G20 delegates also sparked reports about the government planning to bring a resolution to change the name of the country.

Agenda of a special session of Parliament

The government listed the crucial bills to be discussed during the special session of Parliament which includes the contentious Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023. The other listed business for Lok Sabha includes 'The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023' and 'The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023', already passed by Rajya Sabha on 3 August 2023. But, the list of businesses is tentative and more items can be added.

"Discussion on 'Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha - Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings'" will be held on 18 September besides other formal business.

"Amid Amrit Kaal, looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament," Joshi had posted on X.