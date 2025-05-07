‘Operation Sindoor’: PM Modi hails action by armed forces during Union Cabinet meeting, say sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Union Cabinet, hours after 'Operation Sindoor' was launched to destroy terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

“PM Modi hailed action by armed forces during the Cabinet meeting,” sources told news agency PTI on Wednesday.

He will also chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS), which will take stock of the evolving situation, sources said.

The meeting is also likely to pass a resolution on the overnight operation carried out by the defence forces, the sources said.

Retaliating against the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

The prime minister had earlier given full operational freedom to the armed forces to decide on the targets, manner and timing of the action against terror in the wake of the Pahalgam attack in which 26 tourists were killed.