PM Modi changes political agenda before every Lok Sabha elections: Shashi Tharoor ahead of Ayodhya Ram Temple opening
Shashi Tharoor said that there is no doubt that Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration event is part of BJP's propaganda
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of changing political agendas with every Lok Sabha election. Speaking on the eve of the grand ‘pran-pratishtha’ of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Shashi Tharoor said that there is no doubt that this whole event is part of BJP's propaganda. The Congress MP said that the PM Modi-led BJP government failed to protect Indian borders from China.