Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of changing political agendas with every Lok Sabha election. Speaking on the eve of the grand ‘pran-pratishtha’ of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Shashi Tharoor said that there is no doubt that this whole event is part of BJP's propaganda. The Congress MP said that the PM Modi-led BJP government failed to protect Indian borders from China.

Shashi Tharoor said that PM Modi fought the 2014 general elections on the issue of development, but was forced to change the issue to ‘national security’ in 2019 as people faced a lot of trouble during demonetisation. As the central government failed to protect India from China, PM Modi is again shifting the political agenda before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"So this time round, the only thing they have is their original cause -- Hindu Hriday Samrat. There is no doubt that would be their propaganda," he said.

Shashi Tharoor said that the BJP's agenda has been always politics. "On January 22 the PM will officiate the ceremony at Ayodhya, then in February he will inaugurate a temple in Abu Dhabi, and then elections will be announced. That is what I believe and I have said so earlier too," he told reporters.

While speaking on the decision of Congress leadership to stay away from the Ram Temple inauguration event in Ayodhya, Shashi Tharoor said that his party always respected the religious beliefs of every individual, but Congress felt like it was a political program.

"Each of us have our own religious beliefs and act accordingly. As a party, the stand is very clear. The Prime Minister is officiating what has become a very political exercise and we do not believe that is a good thing," he said.

‘Go to the temple to pray, not play politics’

When asked if he would offer prayers in a temple tomorrow on the occasion of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple, Shashi Tharoor said that he goes to the temple to pray and not to play politics.

Shashi Tharoor slammed the central government on the closure of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on January 22 till 2.30 pm. "The government should withdraw the order. No hospital should be closed down. If people want to pray or watch the event on TV, that option is always available to them," he said.

The AIIMS rolled back the order on Sunday after facing huge backlash and said that the operations will continue as normal.

(With inputs from PTI)

