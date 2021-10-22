Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday changed the profile picture of his Twitter handle to mark India's landmark achievement of administering more than 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations.

The profile picture of PM Modi read, "Congratulations India-100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered."

Further, the Prime Minister will address the nation at 10 AM on Friday. "PM @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM today," tweeted PMO India.

India scripts history.



We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians.



Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2021

India attained the milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on Thursday morning. Several world leaders congratulated India on this achievement.

PM Modi on Thursday expressed gratitude towards COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, healthcare workers and all others involved in the vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, India reported 15,786 fresh COVID-19 infections and 231 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday.

As far as the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive is concerned, 100.59 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

