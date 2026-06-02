PM Modi, CM Revanth Reddy extend wishes on Telangana Statehood Day, hail people's ‘creativity and business acumen’

India's top political leadership, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy down to state officials, marked Telangana's 12th Statehood Day on Tuesday with tributes, public ceremonies, and messages honouring the decades-long struggle that gave birth to India's youngest state.

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Telangana Celebrates 12th Statehood Day With Tributes and Ceremonies Across the State Telangana marked the 12th anniversary of its formation on 2 June with a series of official commemorations, as leaders across the political spectrum paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the state's creation.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy led the day's proceedings by visiting the Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park in Hyderabad early in the morning, offering floral tributes alongside Congress leaders in honour of those who gave their lives during the statehood movement.

Revanth Reddy later attended the main state-level celebrations at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad, where thousands gathered for the flagship event of the day.

PM Modi Praises Telangana's 'Creativity and Business Acumen' on Statehood Day Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people of Telangana through a post on X, highlighting the state's cultural legacy and its people's entrepreneurial character.

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"Heartfelt greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Telangana State Formation Day. The people of Telangana are renowned for their creativity and business acumen. This state boasts a great history and a glorious culture that stand as symbols of courage, determination, and the spirit of struggle," Modi wrote.

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He also reaffirmed the central government's commitment to the state's development as part of the broader national vision.

"The Central Government is committed to providing full cooperation to the development movement of Telangana in the direction of realising our dream of a Developed India. I pray that all the people of Telangana State attain good health, happiness, and success," he said.

In a separate statement, Modi added: "Greetings to the people of Telangana on the special occasion of Telangana Statehood Day. The people of Telangana are known for their spirit of innovation and enterprise. The State is known for its glorious culture and history...one of courage and determination. The Central Government is committed to supporting Telangana's growth trajectory in realising our dream of a Viksit Bharat. Praying for the good health and success of the people of the State."

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President Murmu Honours Telangana's Cultural Heritage President Droupadi Murmu also extended warm greetings to the people of Telangana, acknowledging the state's progress since its formation.

"Warm greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! Telangana is blessed with a rich cultural heritage and hardworking people. The State has made significant strides in innovation and development over the years. I wish the people of Telangana continued progress and well-being," President Murmu wrote on X.

Amit Shah Wishes Telangana Heights of Progress and Prosperity Union Home Minister Amit Shah joined the chorus of greetings, celebrating the state's cultural identity and the enterprise of its people.

"Greetings to our sisters and brothers of Telangana on their statehood day. May the state, distinguished with the vibrant culture and entrepreneurial spirit of its people, achieve heights of progress and prosperity, enhancing India's pride," Shah said.

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CM Revanth Reddy Reflects on Sacrifices That Led to Telangana's Formation Earlier in the day, Revanth Reddy shared a reflective post on X, acknowledging both the emotional weight of the occasion and the long road that preceded it.

"Every year... Remembering yesterday's sacrifices... Reviewing tomorrow's goals... An emotional context... June 2. Heartfelt wishes to all people on the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations," he wrote.

Telangana Congress Chief Recalls Years of Struggle Behind Statehood Telangana Congress president Bomma Maheshkumar Goud spoke at the tributes ceremony, underlining the significance of the date for the people of the region.

"We are celebrating 2nd June as Telangana Formation Day. Telangana was created by the UPA Government after several years of struggle. Many people sacrificed for the statehood. So, today we paid our respects at the Amaraveerula Stupam, and we are hoisting flags in various districts and various places to celebrate this great event," he told ANI.

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What Is Telangana Statehood Day and Why Is It Observed on June 2? Telangana Statehood Day is observed every year on 2 June, commemorating the moment when India's 29th state came into being in 2014. The occasion marks the culmination of decades of protests, political negotiations, and sustained public agitation by the people of the Telangana region.

The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, passed by Parliament, formally paved the way for the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and the creation of Telangana as a separate state. Hyderabad was designated as the joint capital for a transitional period before becoming the capital of Telangana.

Following state elections, Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrashekar Rao was elected as the state's first Chief Minister after his party secured a majority. The state has since grown into one of India's key hubs for technology, pharmaceuticals, and trade.

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(Reporting contributed by ANI)

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