PM Modi-CMs Covid-19 meeting: What chief ministers said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a video conference with chief ministers to discuss the situation arising due to Covid-19 in the country, which is under a 50-day lockdown since March 25 to contain the pandemic, even as Meghalaya said it will continue with the shutdown post May 3 with relaxations in 'Green Zones' or non-COVID affected districts.

This is Modi's fourth such interaction with state chief ministers since March 22 when he first spoke to them on the coronavirus situation and steps taken --both by the Centre and the states-- to contain the pandemic. Two days later on March 24, Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. He extended the lockdown till May 3 on April 14, the last day of the initial three week shutdown.

Among those present at the virtual meet, included Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and top officials from the PMO and Union Health Ministry.

The chief ministers who attended the meeting included Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi), Pinarayi Vijayan (Kerala), Uddhav Thackeray (Maharashtra), E K Palaniswami (Tamil Nadu), Conard Sangma (Meghalaya) Trivendram Singh Rawat (Uttarakhand) and Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh).

The meeting between the PM and the state CMs hold importance as India has entered the final week of the 40-day lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, the total cases in the country reached 27892, including 6184 cured/discharged/migrated and 872 deaths. In past 24 hours, 1,396 new cases of coronavirus and 48 deaths were reported. The total number of cases in Maharashtra, the worst affected state by Covid-19, has risen to 8068 with 342 deaths.

Here’s what the chief ministers said:

* Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said he will continue with the lockdown in the state even after May 3 with restrictions on inter-state and inter-district movement and relaxation for medical emergencies and essential services.

* Mizoram’s Zoramthanga talked about how religiously they are following lockdown and said they will continue to follow directives of the Centre.

* Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy sought intervention from the Centre for providing personal protective equipment (PPEs) and other medical equipment. He asked for financial aid and grants to fight Covid-19 and starting of industries post lockdown.

* Uttarakhand’s Trivendra Singh Rawat said business and trade activities should start in a phased manner with a focus on following all precautionary measures. He said governments should slowly come to ease people’s life by turning the situation to normal. Rawat added that all development work in the state is already continuing, including MGNREGA. Economic revival is key to moving forward, he said.

* Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur said that they are now in a position to start economic activities. He said the decision over the lockdown should be taken in consultation and consideration of other states.

He said his government has reached out to the people through Anganwadi centres to create sensitisation. “We have been aggressively testing people with symptoms because bordering states have reported cases. We are very happy that 12 districts of Himachal have no positive case," he said.

Thakur also talked about how the state has reached out to financially aid the poor and needy. He said that the state is prepared to tackle the challenge.

* Odisha’s Naveen Patnaik had several suggestions and said the national lockdown should continue but important activities should be allowed.

Patnaik said public gatherings, religious and educational institution must be completely stopped and urged for economic activities within the states only.

He also urged the Centre to relook to initiate measures to kickstart the economy as “we work together to curb the disease."

* Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani briefed PM Modi on the Covid-19 situation in his state and said that till April 17 over 22,000 tests have been done and in the last 10 days another 28,000 tests done.

“We have ramped up our facilities in the last 10 days and all positive cases are being treated. Door to door testing continues in hotspot areas of the State. We are increasing beds in Covid care centre. We have adequate medical facilities to tackle the challenge of Covid," he said.

The Gujarat CM said in hotspots areas of the state and after Nizamuddin incident Surat, Vadodara and Ahmadabad, they have increased surveillance and started treatment of affected people.

* Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said containment zones are left, in rest of the areas, we have started industries and trade activities, with over 4 lakh people involved.

“We have also started farming activities by following all protocols and social distance is maintained. We have started online classes for higher classes. The inter-district and inter-state movement will remain closed. We will follow any decision taken by the government of India for lockdown," Khattar said.

