Comforting a differently-abled tea seller from Goa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled his past as a 'chaiwala'. The prime minister was virtually interacting with select beneficiaries and stakeholders of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme'.

During the interaction, the PM told Rurki Ahmad Rajasaheb, “Aap bhi meri tarah chaiwale hai (You are also a tea seller like me)."

Differently-abled small-time businessman Rajasaheb runs a tea stall outside the Kadamba Transport Corporation' bus stand. He is one of the beneficiaries under the differently-abled category of the "Swayampurna Goa" programme, an extension of the Central government's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

He is also a para table tennis player from Vasco town.

Rajasaheb told the prime minister about how he participated in the camp for the "Swayampurna Goa" scheme in December 2020 and subsequently became its beneficiary.

PM said the Centre has been working towards giving respectful life to the differently-abled persons. “The government is with you. If you progress, the country will progress."

Modi on Saturday virtually sounded the bugle for the next year's Goa Assembly elections and expressed the need for the continuation of a "double engine" government to realise the vision of making Goa self-sufficient.

His 'double engine' reference was to the BJP governments at the Centre as well as in the BJP-ruled Goa, where Assembly polls are due in February next year.

"Goa can become 'swayampurna' (self-sufficient) only when it makes cent per cent use of the developmental avenues and possibilities," Modi said, adding that 'Swayampurna Goa' is a means to fulfil the aspirations of common people.

"Swayampurna Goa is an assurance of well-being and health of our mothers and sisters. Swayampurna Goa will provide employment and self-employment opportunities to youths and unemployed people," he added.

He said it was not just a programme of five months or five years, but it is the first phase of the vision for the next 25 years.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.