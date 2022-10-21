PM Modi committed to strengthening grassroots democracy in J&K: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to strengthening grassroots democracy in Jammu & Kashmir.
Interacting with deputy mayor and corporators of Srinagar Municipal Corporation at Indian Institute of Public Administration, IIPA, after completion of three-day orientation programme on urban governance, Singh said, right from the first day, when he took over as Prime Minister in 2014, Narendra Modi has made it clear that he would bring all the peripheral regions of the country like Jammu & Kashmir and North East at par with the rest of the country.
Responding to complaints of corporators that 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendment Acts that brought Panchayati Raj System and the Municipality system in rural and urban areas are not being fully implemented in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said, these are legacy issues and will get resolved in course of time.
"The passion and intensity with which PM Modi has worked towards this goal is borne out by the fact that in order to ensure the elections of Panchayats in Jammu & Kashmir, the Prime Minister not only demonstrated an uncompromising determination but later also made history by holding the first-ever District Development Council election in Jammu & Kashmir," he said.
Jammu & Kashmir is on the fast track of development in the last few years and a conscious effort has been made to ensure that there is equitable development in every region, he added.
