PM Modi compares India's reforms with releasing 'Cheetahs' instead of ‘pigeons’

- Calling the National Logistics Policy a solution for many problems, PM Modi said that it would lead to improvements of 'all our systems'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while boasting India becoming world's 5th biggest economy on 17 September compared it with the country transformations on releasing 'Cheetahs' instead of 'Pigeons'.
Addressing the launch of the National Logistics Policy in the national capital, Prime Minister said, "Today we are the world's 5th biggest economy. The country is transforming. 'Pehle hum Kabootar chhodte the, aaj Cheetah chhod rahe hai'."
In his address, PM Modi said, "In the Amrit Kaal, the country has taken an important step towards the making of a developed India. The echo of Make in India and India becoming self-reliant is everywhere. India is setting big export targets and is also fulfilling them. India is emerging as a manufacturing hub. In such a situation, the National Logistics Policy has brought new energy for all sectors."
"India is emerging as a manufacturing hub. The world has accepted India as a leader in manufacturing. The National Logistics Policy has helped the manufacturing sector," he added.
Calling the policy a solution for many problems, PM Modi said that it would lead to improvements of "all our systems".
"There has been a constant effort to find solutions for fast last-mile delivery, resolution of transportation-related challenges, for saving time and money of our manufacturers and industries, all these subjects. The national logistics policy is a form of its solution. I believe that for the improvement of all our systems, there will be coordination between various units of the government working in these fields with a holistic approach. It will result in the delivery of the speed that we want to achieve," he said.
The logistics policy is aimed at bringing down the logistic costs and improving the competitiveness of domestic goods in the global market.
As per details, India spends around 13 to 14 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) on logistics costs, in comparison to countries like Germany and Japan who spend just around eight to nine per cent of the GDP on logistics costs.
According to the World Bank Logistics Index of 2018, India is ranked 44th in logistics costs, far behind countries like the United States and China which are at the 14th and 26th positions, respectively.
With PTI inputs.
