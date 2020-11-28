PM Modi concludes 3-city visit to review Covid vaccine development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday concluded his three-city visit to personally review the vaccine development and manufacturing process for Covid being done by various pharma companies.

Modi began his whirlwind trip on Saturday morning by visiting the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad to know more about the indigenous DNA based vaccine being developed by Zydus Cadila.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad to know more about the indigenous DNA based vaccine being developed by Zydus Cadila. I compliment the team behind this effort for their work. Government of India is actively working with them to support them in this journey."

He then went to the Bharat Biotech facility at Hyderabad.

Modi tweeted: "At the Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad, was briefed about their indigenous COVID-19 vaccine. Congratulated the scientists for their progress in the trials so far. Their team is closely working with ICMR to facilitate speedy progress."

From Hyderabad, Modi went to Serum Institute in Pune.

"Had a good interaction with the team at Serum Institute of India. They shared details about their progress so far on how they plan to further ramp up vaccine manufacturing. Also took a look at their manufacturing facility," said Modi on Twitter.

