PM Modi condemns terrorist attack in France

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the recent terrorist attacks in France including one inside a church in Nice on Thursday in which three people were killed.

The attacks follow the condemnation of French President Emmanuel Macron by Turkish and Pakistani leaders for his comments on terrorism after the beheading of a French school teacher by a student days after he had shown caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed to his students earlier this month. “We will defend the freedom that you taught so well and we will bring secularism," Macron is reported to have said after the beheading of the teacher by his student on 16 October. Macron added that France would “not give up cartoons, drawings, even if others back down."

On Thursday Modi in his Twitter post said: “I strongly condemn the recent terrorist attacks in France, including today's heinous attack in Nice inside a church. Our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the people of France. India stands with France in the fight against terrorism."

Modi’s post came as France raised its alert level in response to the attack in Nice to the level of “emergency" in response to the attack, which comes during tensions over the re-publication of caricatures of Prophet Muhammad by a French satirical paper.

News reports quoting officials said a woman was beheaded and two others were killed by a knife-wielding attacker in a suspected terrorist act at the Nice church.

The mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, described the attack as terrorism.

One of the people killed inside the church was believed to be the church warden, Estrosi said. “The suspected knife attacker was shot by police while being detained, he is on his way to the hospital, he is alive," Estrosi told reporters.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.