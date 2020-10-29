PM Modi condemns terrorist attack in France

The attacks follow the condemnation of French President Emmanuel Macron by Turkish and Pakistani leaders for his comments on terrorism after the beheading of a French school teacher by a student days after he had shown caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed to his students earlier this month. “We will defend the freedom that you taught so well and we will bring secularism," Macron is reported to have said after the beheading of the teacher by his student on 16 October. Macron added that France would “not give up cartoons, drawings, even if others back down."