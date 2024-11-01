TPG Nambiar, founder of BPL and a prominent figure in India's electronics sector, passed away at 94 in Bengaluru. Former Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa and other leaders expressed condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of BPL Group founder T P Gopalan Nambiar on Thursday and said the pioneering innovator and industrialist was a strong votary of making India economically strong.

"Shri TPG Nambiar Ji was a pioneering innovator and industrialist, who was a strong votary of making India economically strong. Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers," Modi said in a post on X.

Nambiar, 94, was not keeping well for quite some time and passed away in the morning in his Bengaluru residence, they said. "... he died at home at about 10.15 am," a family member told PTI on Thursday.

Popularly known as TPG, he is the father-in-law of BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Mourning his demise, former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on 'X', "Saddened by the passing of Shri TPG Nambiar, founder of the iconic BPL brand, who has been a close acquaintance for a long time. Shri Nambiar's enormous contributions and legacy will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones."

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan also condoled his demise

"He was a prominent figure in the Indian business world as the founder of BPL, which played a pivotal role in advancing the telecommunications industry in India," the chief minister said in his condolence message.

He further said Nambiar's initiatives served as a significant inspiration for those entering the industrial sector.

Mourning his demise, Satheesan recalled that Nambiar was a visionary who brought transformative changes to India’s electronics manufacturing sector.

Starting as a small entrepreneur, he grew to become a stalwart in the electronics manufacturing sector, the opposition leader said.

His dedication and hardwork was behind BPL's popularity in the 1990s, Satheesan said.