Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences on the demise of Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale, a twelfth-generation descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja and former mayor of Satar.

Saddened by the demise of Shrimant Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale Ji. He was a dynamic and multifaceted personality who worked extensively among the people. He made a rich contribution towards Satara’s progress. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 14, 2022

Condolences on the passing away of Shrimant Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale Ji. His contribution towards the progress of Satara and the region around it is worthy of emulation. My prayers that God Almighty give strength to his family, friends and followers. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 14, 2022

Udayanraje Bhosale, the nephew of Shivajiraje Bhosale and Rajya Sabha MP, had shared the news of the latter's demise on Twitter sharing the details of Shivajiraje's last rites.

He wrote, "Shrimant Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale, an heir of the Chhatrapati family and former mayor of Satara, passed away at the age of 75. His body will be kept at Adalat Wada in Satara tomorrow for the last darshan. A heartfelt tribute to respected uncle,"

छत्रपती घराण्याचे वारसदार आणि सातारचे माजी नगराध्यक्ष श्रीमंत छत्रपती शिवाजीराजे भोसले यांचे आज वयाच्या ७५ व्या वर्षी दुःखद निधन झाले. उद्या सकाळी ९ वाजता अदालत वाडा, सातारा येथे त्यांचे पार्थिव अंत्यदर्शनासाठी ठेवण्यात येणार आहे. आदरणीय काकांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली. pic.twitter.com/Es4ZQJ4Jou — Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhonsle (@Chh_Udayanraje) September 13, 2022

Shivajiraje was suffering from age-related ailments and took his last breath in a private hospital on Tuesday.