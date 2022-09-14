PM Modi condoles death of Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale1 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 09:44 AM IST
Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale,75, was suffering from age-related ailments and took his last breath in a private hospital on Tuesday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences on the demise of Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale, a twelfth-generation descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja and former mayor of Satar.