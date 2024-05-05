PM Modi condoles death of ISKCON GBC Srila Gopal Krishna Goswami: 'He was a revered spiritual icon...'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of ISKCON Governing Body Commissioner (GBC) Srila Gopal Krishna Goswami Maharaja, who passed away on Sunday at 9.20 am IST and said that his teachings emphasized the importance of devotion, kindness and service to others.