Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of ISKCON GBC Srila Gopal Krishna Goswami Maharaja, who passed away on Sunday. The prime minister said his teachings emphasized the importance of devotion, kindness and service to others

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of ISKCON Governing Body Commissioner (GBC) Srila Gopal Krishna Goswami Maharaja, who passed away on Sunday at 9.20 am IST and said that his teachings emphasized the importance of devotion, kindness and service to others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Prime Minister Modi posted, "Srila Gopal Krishna Goswami Maharaja was a revered spiritual icon, globally respected for his unwavering devotion to Bhagwan Shri Krishna and his tireless service through ISKCON. His teachings emphasized the importance of devotion, kindness and service to others. He also played a significant role in expanding the community service efforts of ISKCON, particularly in areas like education, health and serving the needy. My thoughts are with all devotees in this tragic hour. Om Shanti."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Delhi, informed that Gopala Krsna Goswami passed at 9:20 am on Sunday.

Also Read | ISC, ICSE Results 2024: CISCE to release 10th, 12th results tomorrow, Board set to discontinue compartment exams "Most Auspicious Disappearance of Nitya Lila Pravista Srila Gopala Krsna Goswami Maharaja Bhagavatapada (at 9:20 am on Ekadasi-Dvadasi Sandhi, 5th May 2024)," ISKCON Delhi posted on X.

Also Read | CBSE 10th, 12th Board Results 2024: CBSE releases access code for student DigiLocker accounts “His Holiness Gopal Krishna Maharaj personifies all that is at the heart of ISKCON and will remain eternally revered and loved for his matchless service, dedication, and expertise in knowing and serving Srila Prabhupada’s will. We can only pray that we may each be blessed with but a drop of such courage, focus, and sincerity to serve, though never will the void of his physical presence be filled in our hearts or in our society," the Governing Body Commission’s Executive Committee said in a release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!