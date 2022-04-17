PM Modi condoles death of Pakistani humanitarian activist Bilquis Edhi

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A professional nurse, Bilquis was called the Mother of Pakistan. Her charity saved thousands of unwanted babies by placing jhoolas (cradles) at Edhi Homes and centres across the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the demise of Bilquis Edhi, a Pakistani humanitarian activist, in Karachi and said that her lifelong dedication to humanitarian work touched the lives of people across the globe. Bilquis Bano Edhi passed away at a private hospital in Karachi on Friday. She was 74.
"My sincere condolences on the passing of Bilquis Edhi. Her lifelong dedication to humanitarian work touched the lives of people across the globe. People in India too remember her fondly. May her soul rest in peace," PM Modi tweeted on Saturday.
Bilquis worked shoulder to shoulder with her husband in establishing the Abdul Sattar Edhi Foundation, a welfare organisation that gained worldwide fame for its humanitarian work in many areas.
Notably, Bilquis Edhi, founder of Edhi Foundation, a social welfare organization in Pakistan, adopted the specially-abled Indian girl Geeta, who was found sitting alone on the Samjhauta Express by the Pakistan Rangers at the Lahore railway station when she was just seven or eight years old. Geeta was later brought to India from Pakistan back in 2015.
