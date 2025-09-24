PM Modi condoles demise of Saudi Arabia's grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al AlSheikh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his condolences on the demise of the Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al AlSheikh.

“Deepest condolences on the sad demise of the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Eminence Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al AlSheikh,” he wrote in a post on X.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kingdom and its people in this moment of grief,” PM Modi added.

Sheikh Abdulaziz served as the top religious authority of the Islamic state for over two decades. His death was announced on Tuesday.