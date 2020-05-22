Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered his condolences to the families of passengers of a Pakistan International Airlines flight who did not survive a crash earlier in the day.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of life due to a plane crash in Pakistan. Our condolences to the families of the deceased, and wishing speedy recovery to those injured," Modi said in a Twitter post.

The Pakistan International Airlines flight, which was on its way from Lahore to Karachi, had more than 100 passengers and crew on board when it went down in an area near Jinnah International Airport on Friday, news reports quoting Pakistani Civil Aviation Authority officials said.

Geo News reported that the plane crashed as it was approaching for landing.

Opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi in a Twitter post also expressed his grief over the crash.

“I’m sorry to hear about the air crash in Pakistan in which many lives have been lost. News of survivors is a ray of hope & I pray that there are many miraculous stories of survival tonight. My deepest condolences to the families of those who have perished," he said in a Twitter post.

Ties between India and Pakistan have been particularly strained after India revoked Article 370 of its constitution in August last year and integrated Kashmir that was under its administration more closely with the rest of the country.

