PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Shivamogga dynamite blast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed condolences over the loss of lives in Shivamogga dynamite blast in which eight people have been killed. "Pained by the loss of lives in Shivamogga. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover soon. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to the affected," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted quoting PM Modi.

Pained by the loss of lives in Shivamogga. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover soon. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to the affected: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 22, 2021

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa informed that teams have been sent immediately for the necessary rescue operation.

I am in contact with the senior officials since last night, he said.

At least eight people were killed in a dynamite blast in Hunasodu village on Thursday evening, said Shivamogga District Collector KB Shivakumar.

The loud blast that occurred around 10.20 pm last night, resulted in mild tremors in and around Shivamogga.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via