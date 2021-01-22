Subscribe
Home >News >India >PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Shivamogga dynamite blast
A blast took place at a crusher site in Hunasodu village of Shivamogga district last night

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Shivamogga dynamite blast

1 min read . 08:57 AM IST Staff Writer

hief Minister BS Yediyurappa informed that teams have been sent immediately for the necessary rescue operation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed condolences over the loss of lives in Shivamogga dynamite blast in which eight people have been killed. "Pained by the loss of lives in Shivamogga. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover soon. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to the affected," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted quoting PM Modi.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa informed that teams have been sent immediately for the necessary rescue operation.

I am in contact with the senior officials since last night, he said.

At least eight people were killed in a dynamite blast in Hunasodu village on Thursday evening, said Shivamogga District Collector KB Shivakumar.

The loud blast that occurred around 10.20 pm last night, resulted in mild tremors in and around Shivamogga.

