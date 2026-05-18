PM Modi conferred Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit, his 32nd international honour, during Oslo visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit, Norway's highest civilian honour, on Monday during his visit to Oslo, in recognition of his leadership and his role in strengthening ties between India and Norway.

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The honour was conferred by King Harald V of Norway and marks the 32nd international award received by Prime Minister.

"Honoured to receive the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit. This honour is dedicated to the people of India and is a tribute to the enduring friendship between India and Norway. It reflects our shared commitment to global progress," PM Modi wrote on X.

PM Modi mentioned the recognition symbolised the strong bonds of friendship and mutual goodwill shared by the people of India and Norway.

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The Grand Cross represents the top distinction under the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit and is bestowed on individuals for outstanding efforts in furthering Norway’s interests and enhancing its global relations.

PM Modi reached Norway earlier on Monday for a two-day visit after concluding his trip to Sweden. This is PM Modi’s first visit to Norway and the first trip by an Indian prime minister to the country in 43 years; the last was by former PM Indira Gandhi in 1983.

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'Green Strategic Partnership' agreement between India and Norway PM Modi and his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Støre on Monday agreed to establish a “Green Strategic Partnership” focused on advancing clean energy, climate cooperation, and sustainable development, as per AFP.

India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, has faced significant supply disruptions following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz during the conflict in the Middle East. Nearly half of the country’s crude oil imports typically pass through the vital shipping route.

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In response to rising fuel prices, India has reduced fuel taxes and announced plans to expedite approvals for wind energy projects and battery-based energy storage systems. Despite these efforts, coal continues to account for about 73% of the country’s electricity generation.

Norway, Europe’s largest producer of oil and gas outside Russia, generates almost all of its electricity from renewable sources, mainly hydroelectric power.

In a statement to press, PM Modi stated that the new partnership is “beneficial for the entire world”

Norwegian PM Støre told broadcaster NRK that India had "a lot to contribute" on the initiative.

"The country is currently making significant progress in the fields of renewable energy, solar, wind, and energy storage technologies," he added.

The two nations have also entered into agreements to strengthen cooperation in the areas of healthcare and digital technology.

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Their economic relationship has expanded since a free trade agreement between India and the member countries of the European Free Trade Association—Norway, Switzerland, Iceland, and Liechtenstein, came into effect in October 2025.

PM Modi asserted, “Whether in Ukraine or West Asia, many parts of the world are witnessing conflict. In such a situation, India and Europe are entering a new golden era in their relations.”

Sweden's ‘Royal Order of the Polar Star, Degree Commander Grand Cross’ awarded to PM Modi On the previous day, PM Modi received Sweden’s "Royal Order of the Polar Star", Degree Commander Grand Cross, in honour of his significant role in deepening bilateral cooperation and his leadership. The decoration is Sweden’s highest award granted to foreign heads of government.

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He is currently on a five-nation tour from May 15 to 20 and will travel to Italy for the final leg of his visit.

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X