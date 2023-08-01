While addressing the event, PM Modi said, "This is a memorable moment for me," PM Modi said, adding, "While I am very happy to be here, I am also feeling emotional. Lokmanya Tilak is the tilak of our freedom struggle." "The role of Lokmanya Tilak in India's independence, his contribution cannot be summed up in a few words or by illustrating a few incidents," the PM said, invoking the freedom fighter, adding, "I pay homage to him and all our freedom fighters. I am honoured to be on Maharashtra soil. This is the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji and Jyotirba Phule."