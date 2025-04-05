‘Matter of pride’: PM Modi conferred ‘Mithra Vibhushana’ medal by Sri Lankan President Dissanayake

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recieved the prestigious “Mithra Vibhushana” medal from the Sri Lankan government on Saturday.

The award was conferred to PM Modi “in honour of his exceptional efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and promote the shared cultural and spiritual heritage of the two nations,” news agency PTI reported.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi meets Sri Lanka President Anura Dissanayake in Colombo| In pics

PM Modi's remarks: ‘Matter of pride’ After receiving the award, PM Modi said, “Being honoured with the Sri Lanka Mithra Vibhushan by the President is a matter of great pride for me."

“This honour is not just mine but it belongs to the 140 crore people of India. It is a tribute to the historic and deep friendship between the people of India and Sri Lanka. For this recognition, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Sri Lanka, President Dissanayake, and the people of this nation,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister added, “…this is my fourth visit to Sri Lanka. My previous visit in 2019 came at a very sensitive time. Even then, I had faith that Sri Lanka would rise, and rise stronger.”

"I truly admire the courage and resilience of the people here. Today, seeing Sri Lanka once again on the path of progress fills me with happiness. It is a matter of pride for India that we have fulfilled our duty as a true and responsible neighbour and friend,” he said.

Also Read | PM Modi to inaugurate Rameswaram-Tambaram train service on Ram Navami

About Mithra Vibhushana medal The Sri Lankan medal marks the 22nd International award conferred by a foreign nation to PM Modi.

The medal, specially instituted to recognise extraordinary global friendships, reflects the depth and warmth of India-Sri Lanka relations.

The Dharma Chakra represents the shared Buddhist heritage that has shaped the cultural traditions of both nations.

Also Read | PM Modi meets Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus

Mithra Vibhushana medal

The Pun Kalasa, a ceremonial pot adorned with sheaves of rice, signifies prosperity and renewal.

The Navarathna, or nine precious gems, symbolises the enduring friendship between India and Sri Lanka, depicted within a globe encircled by pure lotus petals.

The Sun and Moon further represent the timeless nature of this relationship, stretching from ancient history into the infinite future.

The honour stands as a glowing tribute to PM Modi’s visionary leadership and his steadfast commitment to regional cooperation, cultural revival, and spiritual diplomacy. It reaffirms India’s pivotal role in fostering peace, harmony, and shared progress across the region.