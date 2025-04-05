‘Matter of pride’: PM Modi conferred ‘Mithra Vibhushana’ medal by Sri Lankan President Dissanayake

The award was conferred to PM Modi “in honour of his exceptional efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and promote the shared cultural and spiritual heritage of the two nations,” news agency PTI reported.

After receiving the award, PM Modi said, “Being honoured with the Sri Lanka Mithra Vibhushan by the President is a matter of great pride for me."

“This honour is not just mine but it belongs to the 140 crore people of India. It is a tribute to the historic and deep friendship between the people of India and Sri Lanka. For this recognition, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Sri Lanka, President Dissanayake, and the people of this nation,” PM Modi said.