PM Modi conferred Slovakia’s highest award, total international honours reach 33

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (June 15) was conferred Slovakia’s highest national honour, The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class), marking a significant milestone in India–Slovakia relations.

The award, reserved exclusively for foreign citizens, was presented by Slovak President Peter Pellegrini at a ceremony in Bratislava.

This is the 33rd international honour conferred on Prime Minister Modi.

PM Modi dedicates award to Indian people

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is The Order of the White Double Cross awarded to PM Modi? ⌵ The Order of the White Double Cross is Slovakia’s highest national honour, presented to foreign citizens. PM Modi received this award to recognize the strong bilateral relationship between India and Slovakia. 2 Why did PM Modi dedicate the Order of the White Double Cross to the people of India? ⌵ PM Modi dedicated the award to the Indian people to express gratitude and highlight that the honor reflects the collective efforts and values of the 140 crore people of India. 3 How does the award signify the growing ties between India and Slovakia? ⌵ The award is seen as a testament to the warmth, trust, and affection between the people of India and Slovakia, marking a significant milestone in their bilateral relationship. 4 What agreements were signed during PM Modi’s visit to Slovakia? ⌵ During the visit, 11 agreements were signed across key sectors including migration, digital technology, and defence cooperation, aimed at deepening strategic partnership and enhancing mutual interests. 5 Should other countries emulate the India-Slovakia partnership model? ⌵ Yes, the India-Slovakia partnership model, characterized by robust political, economic, and technological collaboration, can serve as an example for other countries looking to strengthen bilateral ties based on mutual interests.

Accepting the honour, Prime Minister Modi said the recognition belongs to the people of India.

“Honoured to receive The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class) in Bratislava this evening. My gratitude to the people and Government of Slovakia for this honour, which belongs to the 140 crore people of India,” PM Modi posted on social media.

He added: “I dedicate this award to the enduring friendship between India and Slovakia.”

Symbol of growing India–Slovakia ties According to the Ministry of External Affairs, PM Modi described the award as a reflection of the strong bilateral relationship.

The MEA said Modi called it a “testament to the warmth, trust, and affection that unite the people of India and Slovakia,” adding that he hoped the recognition would inspire future generations to strengthen ties between the two nations.

First-ever Indian PM visit to Slovakia PM Modi is currently on a week-long Europe visit, which includes his first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia.

During the visit, India and Slovakia elevated their relationship to a comprehensive partnership and signed 11 agreements across key sectors including migration, digital technology, and defence cooperation.

Strengthening strategic partnership The agreements are expected to broaden cooperation between the two countries in areas of mutual strategic and economic interest.

Officials said the visit marks a new phase in bilateral engagement, with both sides aiming to deepen political, economic, and technological collaboration in the coming years.

Also Read | PM Modi to meet Trump in France amid G7 Summit, says White House