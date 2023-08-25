PM Modi conferred with Greece's Grand Cross of the Order of Honour1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 04:16 PM IST
The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour is conferred by the President of Greece to prime ministers and eminent personalities who by reason of their distinguished position, have contributed to enhancing the stature of Greece
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Order of Honour by Greek President Katerina N. Sakellaropoulou in Athens on Friday, the prime minister's office said.
