PM Modi conferred with Greece's Grand Cross of the Order of Honour

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Order of Honour by Greek President Katerina N. Sakellaropoulou in Athens on Friday, the prime minister's office said.

The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour is conferred by the president of Greece to prime ministers and "eminent personalities who by reason of their distinguished position, have contributed to enhancing the stature of Greece".

PM Modi thanked the people of Greece and the country's government for showing "respect the people of Greece have towards India".

"I thank President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the Government and people of Greece for conferring upon me The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour. This shows the respect the people of Greece have towards India," he tweeted.

The citation of the honour awarded to PM Modi stated, “In the person of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an honour is bestowed upon the friendly people of India."

"On the occasion of this visit, the Greek State Honours the Prime Minister of India, a statesman who has tirelessly promoted the global reach of his country and who works systematically for India's economic progress and prosperity, bringing about bold reforms. A statesman who has brought environmental protection and climate change among the top priorities of international activity," the citation added.

The Order of Honour was established in 1975.

PM Modi, who is on a one-day official visit to Greece, arrived in Athens on Friday from South Africa where he attended the 15th BRICS Summit and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders to further cement India's relations with those countries.