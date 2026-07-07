PM Modi conferred with Indonesia's highest honour as two countries sign deals on critical supply chain, BrahMos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received a grand ceremonial welcome when he arrived to hold talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, with several outcomes announced.

PM Modi, who arrived in Indonesia on Monday, has commenced the first leg of his three-nation tour aimed at further enhancing India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision, and the country's commitment to a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

Here's a list of outcomes announced According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), several major announcements were made during PM Modi's visit to Indonesia.

In a big endorsement of New Delhi's election management model, India will help Indonesia develop country-specific Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). 2. Further, following New Delhi's proven success in air-to-air missile capability during Operation Sindoor, Jakarta will import Indian Astra missiles.

3. To boost the critical minerals supply chain, India will invest in the manufacturing of steel, nickel, and rare earth permanent magnets in Indonesia.

4. Jakarta is also planning to expand its BrahMos inventory, and sources suggest that New Delhi will support this by providing more batteries.

5. The two nations also plan to jointly develop Sabang Port, which overlooks the Strait of Malacca and is 100 miles away from India's Great Nicobar port project.

Indonesia confers the highest honour upon PM Modi Subianto on Tuesday announced that Indonesia has conferred its highest honour, the "Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia" medal, upon PM Modi. After receiving the prestigious honour, PM Modi dedicated it to India and said, “This morning, I was conferred Indonesia's highest honour with great affection and respect. This honour belongs to the crores of Indians; it reflects the sentiments of the people of Indonesia and the historic, deep-rooted bonds between our two nations. I extend my heartfelt thanks to President Prabowo, the Government of Indonesia, and the people here.”

Indonesia's highest honour, the Bintang Republik Indonesia Adipurna, was established in 1959 and represents the pinnacle of civilian and military recognition, reserved for those who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to protecting the country's greatness, news agency ANI reported.

New golden chapter begins today: PM Modi PM Modi on Tuesday emphasised the deepening bilateral cooperation between India and Indonesia, terming the growing partnership a "new golden chapter" that holds significant promise for the 21st century. Addressing a joint press conference with Subianto, PM Modi expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality and for being conferred Indonesia's highest civilian honour, "Bintang Adipurna." He said, “I would like to first thank my friend, President Prabowo, for the grand welcome.”

Elaborating further, he said, “I am sure that a new golden chapter in India and Indonesia's bilateral relations will begin from today,” PM Modi said, adding that the strengthened bond would have a positive impact on the 21st century and on all of mankind.

Emphasising the rapid growth of bilateral ties, PM Modi said that India and Indonesia's relationship has gained fresh momentum, greater confidence, and deeper engagement in recent years. He added that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, established in 2018, has continued to reach new milestones across sectors.