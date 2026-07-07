PM Modi conferred with Indonesia's highest honour as two countries sign deals on critical supply chain, BrahMos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received a grand ceremonial welcome when he arrived to hold talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, with several outcomes announced.

PM Modi, who arrived in Indonesia on Monday, has commenced the first leg of his three-nation tour aimed at further enhancing India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision, and the country's commitment to a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

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Here's a list of outcomes announced According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), several major announcements were made during PM Modi's visit to Indonesia.

In a big endorsement of New Delhi's election management model, India will help Indonesia develop country-specific Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). 2. Further, following New Delhi's proven success in air-to-air missile capability during Operation Sindoor, Jakarta will import Indian Astra missiles.

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3. To boost the critical minerals supply chain, India will invest in the manufacturing of steel, nickel, and rare earth permanent magnets in Indonesia.

4. Jakarta is also planning to expand its BrahMos inventory, and sources suggest that New Delhi will support this by providing more batteries.

5. The two nations also plan to jointly develop Sabang Port, which overlooks the Strait of Malacca and is 100 miles away from India's Great Nicobar port project.

Indonesia confers the highest honour upon PM Modi Subianto on Tuesday announced that Indonesia has conferred its highest honour, the "Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia" medal, upon PM Modi. After receiving the prestigious honour, PM Modi dedicated it to India and said, “This morning, I was conferred Indonesia's highest honour with great affection and respect. This honour belongs to the crores of Indians; it reflects the sentiments of the people of Indonesia and the historic, deep-rooted bonds between our two nations. I extend my heartfelt thanks to President Prabowo, the Government of Indonesia, and the people here.”

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Indonesia's highest honour, the Bintang Republik Indonesia Adipurna, was established in 1959 and represents the pinnacle of civilian and military recognition, reserved for those who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to protecting the country's greatness, news agency ANI reported.

New golden chapter begins today: PM Modi PM Modi on Tuesday emphasised the deepening bilateral cooperation between India and Indonesia, terming the growing partnership a "new golden chapter" that holds significant promise for the 21st century. Addressing a joint press conference with Subianto, PM Modi expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality and for being conferred Indonesia's highest civilian honour, "Bintang Adipurna." He said, “I would like to first thank my friend, President Prabowo, for the grand welcome.”

Elaborating further, he said, “I am sure that a new golden chapter in India and Indonesia's bilateral relations will begin from today,” PM Modi said, adding that the strengthened bond would have a positive impact on the 21st century and on all of mankind.

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Emphasising the rapid growth of bilateral ties, PM Modi said that India and Indonesia's relationship has gained fresh momentum, greater confidence, and deeper engagement in recent years. He added that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, established in 2018, has continued to reach new milestones across sectors.

(with agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.