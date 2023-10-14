PM Modi confirms 2036 Olympics bid, dubs it 'dream of 140 crore Indians'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. Upon reaching Mumbai, PM Modi was greeted by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IOC session serves as a key meeting of the members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Important decisions regarding the future of the Olympic games are made at the IOC Sessions.

At the event, PM Modi said, "India is eager to organise Olympics in the country. India will leave no stone unturned in the preparation for the successful organisation of the Olympics in 2036, this is the dream of the 140 cr Indians..."

India is hosting the IOC session for the second time and after a gap of about 40 years. The IOC's 86th session was held in New Delhi in 1983, read a press release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The session was also be attended by the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach and other members of the IOC, along with prominent Indian sports personalities and representatives from various sports federations, including the Indian Olympic Association

Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone arrived at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on Saturday for the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session.

The 'Brahmastra' couple was seen posing in front of the paps at NMACc in their traditional outfits.

