Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated JDU cheif Nitish Kumar after he took oath as the Bihar Chief Minister. In his recent social media post, PM Modi expressed his confidence on the NDA government formed in Bihar and assured of development in the state.

“The NDA government formed in Bihar will leave no stone unturned for the development of the state and to fulfill the aspirations of its people. @NitishKumar I congratulate ji as Chief Minister and Samrat Chaudhary ji and Vijay Sinha ji on taking oath as Deputy Chief Ministers. I am confident that this team will serve my family members of the state with full dedication. @samrat4bjp @VijayKrSinhaBih," PM Modi wrote on X.

