Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  PM Modi congratulates Nitish Kumar after he takes oath, says NDA govt formed in Bihar will leave no stone unturned…

PM Modi congratulates Nitish Kumar after he takes oath, says NDA govt formed in Bihar will leave no stone unturned…

Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his wishes to JDU leader Nitish Kumar who took oath as the Bihar CM for the ninth time

Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) Chief Nitish Kumar takes oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 9th time after he along with his party joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA bloc during the swearing-in ceremony, in Patna on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated JDU cheif Nitish Kumar after he took oath as the Bihar Chief Minister. In his recent social media post, PM Modi expressed his confidence on the NDA government formed in Bihar and assured of development in the state.

“The NDA government formed in Bihar will leave no stone unturned for the development of the state and to fulfill the aspirations of its people. @NitishKumar I congratulate ji as Chief Minister and Samrat Chaudhary ji and Vijay Sinha ji on taking oath as Deputy Chief Ministers. I am confident that this team will serve my family members of the state with full dedication. @samrat4bjp @VijayKrSinhaBih," PM Modi wrote on X.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.