PM Modi congratulates BJP for victory in Telangana’s MLC elections: ‘I am very proud of our…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Bharatiya Janata Party candidates who won in Telangana Legislative Council elections. In a major setback for Congress, BJP won two out of three Members of Legislative Council seats in Telangana.

PM Modi thanked people of Telangana for supporting BJP and wrote, “I thank the people of Telangana for blessing @BJP4Telangana. with such phenomenal support in the MLC elections. Congratulations to our newly elected candidates. I am very proud of our Party Karyakartas who are working among the people with great diligence.”

Advertisement

Telngana MLC elections The BJP has won two out of three Members of the Legislative Council (MLC) seats in Telangana. BJP candidate Ch Anji Reddy defeated Congress candidate V Narender Reddy in one of the constituencies.

Voting was held in three constituencies of Telangana Legislative Council election on Thursday, February 27. In a major blow to the ruing Congress party, BJP secured remarkable victory by winning two out of three Telangana MLC seats.

Advertisement