PM Modi congratulates citizens as India ‘fully vaccinates’ 75% of its population

As India's 75% population gets fully vaccinated, Prime Minster Narendra Modi congratulated fellow citizens on Sunday for the "momentous feet". On Twitter, Pm Modi wrote that he is proud of all those who are making the vaccination drive a success.

The Prime Minister said tagged a tweet by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in which he stated that India has achieved its goal of vaccinating 75% adult population against Covid, the prime minister said, "75% of all adults are fully vaccinated. Congratulations to our fellow citizens for this momentous feat." "Proud of all those who are making our vaccination drive a success," he said.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, India has administered 165.70 crore vaccines so far. Of the total vaccine doses, 93.87 crore have been administered with the first dose of the vaccine while 70.57 crore have been given both doses of the Covid vaccine.

The nationwide Covid vaccination drive was started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of the vaccination commenced on June 21.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

As per the health ministry's data, more than 164.36 crore (1,64,36,66,725) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and direct state procurement category.

More than 12.43 crore (12,43,49,361) balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

