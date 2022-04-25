OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  PM Modi congratulates Emmanuel Macron, 'looks forward' to working with him
Listen to this article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Emmanuel Macron for winning a second term in France's presidential election. “Congratulations to my friend @EmmanuelMacron on being re-elected as the President of France! I look forward to continue working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership," PM Modi said on Twitter.

Emmanuel Macron on Sunday (local time) won a second term in France's presidential election with 58.2 per cent of the vote, local media reported.

Macron's far-right challenger Marine Le Pen won 41.8 per cent of the vote in an election, France 24 reported citing an estimate from the Ipsos polling institute.

Congratulation wishes poured in from around the world after Macron won the French presidential election.

President Emmanuel Macron said a simple “Thank you!" after winning reelection, and praised the majority who gave him five more years at the helm of France.

"I'm not the candidate of one camp anymore, but the president of all of us," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout