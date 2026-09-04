PM Modi congratulates ‘friend' Giorgia Meloni as 49-year-old becomes Italy's longest-serving post-war leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on her historic achievement. He praised her leadership as the 49-year-old became Italy's longest-serving postwar leader.

Highlighting the trust of Italy's citizens in her leadership in a post on X, PM Modi stated, “Congratulations to my friend Prime Minister Meloni on becoming the longest continuously serving Prime Minister in Italy's postwar history. This milestone is a reflection of the trust and confidence of the Italian people in her leadership.”

Advertisement

‘Her friendship has also been instrumental’ At the same time, PM Modi acknowledged her role in fostering the India-Italy Special Strategic Partnership and wrote, "Her friendship has also been instrumental in strengthening the India-Italy Special Strategic Partnership and I look forward to continuing our close cooperation to build a prosperous future for the people of our countries. My best wishes for her continued success in the years ahead."

Advertisement

Giorgia Meloni marks 1,413 days in power Giorgia Meloni on Friday marked 1,413 days of her hard-right government. The longest-lasting leader in Italy's postwar history overtook billionaire media tycoon Silvio Berlusconi's title.

Her supporters are expected to join a rally in Bari to celebrate this landmark achievement. According to France 24 report, some 80 coaches will transport supporters to the capital of the southern Puglia region which has the capacity to host up to 10,000 people. Meloni is expected to address the public today in the evening, while her deputy prime ministers Matteo Salvini and Antonio Tajani will join the gala virtually.

Festivities will kick start with traditional Puglian light shows and DJ sets under the official slogan "Il Governo piu stabile, l’Italia piu forte" ("The Most Stable Government, the Strongest Italy").

Advertisement

In the last 80 years, Italy has seen 68 governments. Meloni has so far managed to avoid crises and defections due to which past governments were toppled. Melon's Brothers of Italy party, which has neo-Fascist roots, secured victory in the 2022 election. The party had vowed to tackle illegal migration.

Founded in December 2012 by Giorgia Meloni, Ignazio La Russa, and Guido Crosetto, the party had emerged after a split from Silvio Berlusconi's People of Freedom party. The populist Italian politician assumed office as the first woman prime minister of Italy on 22 October 2022.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home PM Modi congratulates ‘friend' Giorgia Meloni as 49-year-old becomes Italy's longest-serving post-war leader