PM Modi congratulates India's 15th President Droupadi Murmu2 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2022, 08:57 PM IST
BJP-led NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu is set to be elected as the 15th President of India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated President-elect Droupadi Murmu and said that she had become a symbol of hope for Indian society, especially for the poor and marginalised. PM Modi earlier arrived at Droupadi Murmu's home.