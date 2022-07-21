Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated President-elect Droupadi Murmu and said that she had become a symbol of hope for Indian society, especially for the poor and marginalised. PM Modi earlier arrived at Droupadi Murmu's home.

I would like to thank all those MPs and MLAs across party lines who have supported the candidature of Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her record victory augurs well for our democracy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2022

Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has been an outstanding MLA and Minister. She had an excellent tenure as Jharkhand Governor. I am certain she will be an outstanding President who will lead from the front and strengthen India's development journey. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2022

Elated by all of the support from my all political colleagues Ministers, MP's and MLA's from all -around India for choosing me to serve as the 15th President in the world's largest democratic country Mother India. (1/3) — Draupadi Murmu • ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀ ମୁର୍ମୁ (@draupadimurmupr) July 21, 2022

“Elated by all of the support from my all political colleagues Ministers, MP's and MLA's from all -around India for choosing me to serve as the 15th President in the world's largest democratic country Mother India," wrote India's next president.

“I extend my heartiest gratitude to all my brothers and sisters throughout India who have supported me to reach at the Highest Commandant of Indian Army. I am devoted to work for the people of my great motherland India," Murmu added.

She also said, “When I was Nominated as NDA'S presidential candidate from that day I took oath in my mind that If I become President, first of all I will work for more development of my tribal and adivasi brothers and sisters of Whole India & Odisha. Now that time has came I will keep my promise."

She also thanked Home Minister Amit Shah on his congratulatory message.

Thank you Home Minister @AmitShah your your lovely messages and such beautiful words. I am extremely happy today and can't express my gratitude more https://t.co/AbVzv3csIz — Draupadi Murmu • ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀ ମୁର୍ମୁ (@draupadimurmupr) July 21, 2022

Shah earlier wrote in Hindi, “Smt Draupadi Murmu ji has reached this highest post of the country today after fighting against the odd circumstances, it shows the immense power of our democracy."

“Even after so many struggles, the selfless spirit with which he devoted himself in the service of the country and society is inspiring for all," he added.

Odisha's Rairangpur village, the native place of NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu erupted in celebrations in anticipation of Droupadi Murmu's victory.

A large crowd gathered outside BJP Headquarters in Delhi in celebration earlier this evening.

Murmu was also leading in the first two rounds of the counting of votes.

According to the sources, 17 MPs have cross-voted in the Presidential elections, in favour of Droupadi Murmu.

The counting began at Parliament House at 11 am. The Presidential election was held on July 18.

(With agency inputs)