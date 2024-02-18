 PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto: ‘Look forward to strengthening partnership’ | Mint
PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto: ‘Look forward to strengthening partnership’

 Devesh Kumar

Prabowo Subianto is set to succeed Joko Widodo as the next President of the Southeast Asian nation

Indonesia is a crucial partner of India to ensure peace and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific regionPremium
Indonesia is a crucial partner of India to ensure peace and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the newly elected President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto and said that he is looking forward to the strengthening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Indonesia. Prabowo Subianto will succeed Joko Widodo as the next President of the Southeast Asian nation.

“Congratulations to the people of Indonesia on the successful Presidential elections and @prabowo on the lead. Look forward to working with the new Presidency to further strengthen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Indonesia," PM Modi said.

Branded as the “reformed" general, Prabowo Subianto is a former officer of the special forces and previously served as the Defence Minister of Indonesia. He comes from a controversial past as his critics accuse him of being a human rights abuser during his military service, but Prabowo Subianto worked really hard to tone down his image, leading to a significant boost in his popularity.

Prabowo Subianto's election marks the first shift in leadership in Indonesia after a span of ten years. To his youthful followers, Subianto assures a consistent political landscape and economic advancement. However, for those with a recollection of more ominous times, he represents a remnant of Indonesia's authoritarian history, and some perceive him as an indicator of the jeopardized democratic trajectory the country might face.

India-Indonesia ties

Amid a looming threat of expansionist China, who is attempting to dominate the parts of the Indian Ocean, India, and Indonesia work in a symbiotic relationship to keep the threatening forces at bay. Indonesia is a crucial partner of India to ensure peace and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

In 2018, the two nations signed a defense cooperation accord designed to signify the enhancement of their bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership. India is working with the Southeast Asian nation to deepen the ties in defense, security, connectivity, trade and investment, and people-to-people exchanges.

 

 

Published: 18 Feb 2024, 10:47 PM IST
